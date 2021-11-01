Left Menu

Amrita Rao celebrates first birthday of her son Veer

November 1 holds a special place in actor Amrita Rao's heart as her son Veer was born on this date a year ago.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 11:32 IST
Amrita Rao celebrates first birthday of her son Veer
Amrita Rao (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

November 1 holds a special place in actor Amrita Rao's heart as her son Veer was born on this date a year ago. Marking the first birthday of her firstborn, Amrita took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

"VEER turns 1 & so do we as parents. Happy Bday to Us...we seek your Love n Blessings," she wrote. Alongside the birthday note, Amrita posted an adorable family picture, in which she and her husband Anmol can be seen playing with the little one.

Netizens heaped praises on the family. "Adorable. God bless you all," an Instagram user commented.

"Cuties in one frame together," another one wrote. Amrita married Anmol, who is a radio jockey, in 2016 after dating him for over seven years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021