Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali in Los Angeles

It's undoubtedly a Happy Diwali for actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she is celebrating the festival with her loved ones in Los Angeles.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:02 IST
Priyanka Chopra's Diwali look (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's undoubtedly a Happy Diwali for actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she is celebrating the festival with her loved ones in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a string of images from her Diwali celebrations.

In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her ethnic lehenga. "Happy Diwali eve... love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," she captioned the post.

Priyanka's Diwali look has left netizens in awe of her beauty. "Beautiful. Love your smile," a fan commented.

"Stunning. Happy Diwali PC," another one wrote. Priyanka was away from home as she was shooting in Europe for her web series 'Citadel'. A few days ago only, she arrived in the US and reunited with her family. (ANI)

