Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM gets 'whipped' as part of Diwali Govardhan puja ritual

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:49 IST
Chhattisgarh CM gets 'whipped' as part of Diwali Govardhan puja ritual
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday attended Govardhan puja festival celebration in a village in Durg district of the state and got whipped with 'sonta' (whip made up of kush, a grass) as per the tradition seeking blessings for the prosperity of the state, officials said.

As per the tradition, on Govardhan puja that is celebrated on the next day of Diwali, a person is beaten up with the whip with full force on his hands as people believe that the practice helps in getting rid of the problems and bringing good luck.

''Like every year, CM Baghel on Friday took part in Govardhan puja in Janjgiri village and bore the pain of sonta (whip) to uphold the custom that has been going on in the state for years for the well-being and prosperity of the people,'' a state public relations officer said.

On the occasion, the chief minister highlighted the significance of Govardhan puja, during which cows are worshipped and said the festival signifies our gratitude towards govansh (cow progeny).

It is the duty of everyone to preserve the identity of our soil and promote it, he added.

Later, Baghel also shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen being hit on his hands with the whip by a man.

Earlier, village elderly Bharosa Thakur used to conduct the sonta tradition and hit people with a whip as per their wish in Janjgiri and after his death, his son Birendra Thakur has been carrying forward his legacy, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021