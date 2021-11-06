Left Menu

Dolly Parton to appear on 'Grace and Frankie' final season

The final season released its first four episodes of the 16-episode season earlier this year, with the rest set to launch on Netflix in 2022.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 12:19 IST
Dolly Parton to appear on 'Grace and Frankie' final season
Dolly Parton Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming platform Netflix has announced that veteran singer Dolly Parton will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming seventh and final season of popular series ''Grace and Frankie''.

The show features Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who find their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) reveal they were gay and left the women for each other.

According to Variety, Netflix has not revealed the details of Parton's role yet.

''Grace and Frankie'' season seven also has actors June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher reprise their roles. The final season released its first four episodes of the 16-episode season earlier this year, with the rest set to launch on Netflix in 2022. Marta Kauffman and Howard J Morris are the showrunners and also executive produce alongside Fonda, Tomlin, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. The series is produced by Skydance Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021