Janhvi Kapoor calls herself 'Barbie baby'

'I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it's fantastic,' -- this line from the famous 'Barbie Girl' song automatically comes to our mind seeing actor Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:05 IST
Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it's fantastic,' -- this line from the famous 'Barbie Girl' song automatically comes to our mind seeing actor Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post. On Saturday, Janhvi took to the photo-sharing application and shared a string of images from her sister Khushi's 21st birthday bash. In the images, she can be seen dressed up in a hot pink bodycon dress along with a pair of pink heels. She was looking no less than a Barbie doll.

In her caption, she called herself a 'Barbie baby'. Netizens also agreed and heaped praises on Janhvi.

"Beautiful barbie," a fan commented. "New barbie in the town," another one wrote.

Speaking of Khushi's dress, she chose to wear a rose pink corset-style dress. In another post, Janhvi penned a cute wish for Khushi, writing "HBD my laddoo baby."

Janhvi is three years elder than Khushi. She is currently 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

