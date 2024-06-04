Left Menu

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently extended his love to sister Anshula as she penned about her feelings about losing her mother.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:48 IST
Arjun Kapoor consoles sister Anshula Kapoor as she opens up about losing mom Mona
Arjun kapoor (image source; instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Arjun Kapoor recently extended his love to sister Anshula as she penned about her feelings about losing their mother. In an article, Anshula wrote that her brother Arjun was her 'anchor in this storm' and took her responsibility.

Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to send his deepest love to his sister. The actor reposted the article penned by his sister where she wrote about losing their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, and how she still finds it difficult to deal with the loss, even after years of her passing away.

In his post, the '2 States' actor wrote, "@anshulakapoor (heart emoji) I'm sorry it doesn't get easier. To able to transcribe your feelings, thoughts and emotions is something I wish I could do as vividly and honestly as u but I'm unable to.. just know I feel the same way u do but perhaps am unable to say it or express it the way u do. Always by ur side. Love you to infinity & beyond." (sic) Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012. She is also a social media influencer.

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun's work front, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singhan Again. The actor is also busy shooting his upcoming project 'Meri Patni Ka Remake.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

