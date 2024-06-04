Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor send congratulatory wishes to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal as they become parents to baby girl

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in abundance for actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal as the couple became parents to a baby girl on June 3. As soon as the good news broke, Varun's close friends from the industry Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor took to their respective social media handles and extended their best wishes to the new parents in the town.

"My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (red hearts)," Karan wrote on Instagram. Arjun's happiness also knows no bounds.

"Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister... (red heart)," he posted on Instagram. After being blessed with the birth of the daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps who congratulated the actor. While exiting the hospital, an elated grandfather David Dhawan also acknowledged the wishes of fans and photographers who were stationed outside the hospital.

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty. (ANI)

