Spratly Islands Collision: Chinese and Philippine Ships Clash in Disputed Waters

A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The collision occurred as the Philippine ship entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal claimed by multiple nations. China blamed the Philippines for the incident, citing unprofessional navigation.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:25 IST
Spratly Islands Collision: Chinese and Philippine Ships Clash in Disputed Waters
  China

A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Monday, according to China's coast guard.

The incident took place as the Philippine supply ship entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef within the Spratly Islands, said China's coast guard on the social media platform WeChat. They accused the Filipino vessel of ignoring repeated warnings and approaching a Chinese vessel in an unprofessional manner.

The Philippines maintains that the shoal lies within its exclusive economic zone, often referencing a 2016 international arbitration ruling that nullified China's broad claims in the South China Sea. The collision is the latest in a series of confrontations in the tense region, risking further strain in China-Philippines relations and potential involvement of the United States, a treaty ally of the Philippines. The sea route remains vital for global trade.

