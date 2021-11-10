Jeremy Strong to star in series 'The Best of Us'

''Succession'' star Jeremy Strong is set to play the lead role in upcoming series ''The Best of Us''.

The scripted series comes from Danish writer Tobias Lindholm, known for working on critically-acclaimed movies such as ''Another Round'' and ''The Hunt''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lindholm has struck a first-look deal with ''Chernobyl'' producer Sister, which is run by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone.

Sister will produce ''The Best of Us'' with Lindholm writing, directing and executive producing the series.

The show tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts. It will explore the human fallout of the September 11 terrorist attacks with its rain of debris and toxic dust. Through a mosaic of characters including first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers working on The Pile, it examines how they were affected and how we treated them. It confronts a failing system and celebrates the very best of us.

Strong, who has been developing the project with Lindholm from the beginning, will also executive produce in addition to playing the lead role.

Journalist Chris Smith, who has written extensively about September 11 attacks for New York Magazine and Vanity Fair, will serve as a consulting producer.

Kate Fenske and Carolyn Strauss will also serve as executive producers.

Strong currently stars Kendall Roy in the third season of critically-acclaimed HBO series ''Succession''. His film credits include ''The Trial of the Chicago 7'', ''Molly’s Game'', ''Lincoln'' and ''The Big Short''.

