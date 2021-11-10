Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut says she tried to spot Karan Johar during Padma awards

I encourage co existence of all kinds. Ranaut said she felt insignificant in front of some of the winners who were simple but enormous in their presence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:47 IST
Kangana Ranaut says she tried to spot Karan Johar during Padma awards
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that she believes in coexistence, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said she would have met Karan Johar had she come face to face with him at the Padma Awards.

The two film personalities, who have been daggers drawn over the nepotism debate, were awarded with Padma Shri at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. ''Well, we our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings,'' Ranaut said while speaking at the Time Now Summit 2021.

''I tried to spot him around but he was not there,'' she said.

Asked whether she would have spoken to the director had they met during the ceremony, the actor said, ''Of course''.

''There can be conflicts and there can be disagreements, but that doesn't mean that you do not believe in coexisting... That's what I speak about, coexisting and giving equal opportunities whether it is for men, women or outsiders, insiders, underprivileged, overprivileged, nepotism... I encourage co existence of all kinds.'' Ranaut said she felt insignificant in front of some of the winners who were simple but ''enormous'' in their presence. ''Some of the people who walked in and took their honour made me feel so insignificant. Some of them were so simplistic and enormous in their presence. When they were introduced, I felt a sense of not being enough. Very rarely do I get that feeling. To witness such people taking their awards... I felt, am I good enough?'' The actor was probably referring to environmentalist Tulsi Gowda and Hajabba, an orange seller who build a school in his village. They were awarded with Padma Shri for their work.

Asked how she sees herself five years down the line, Ranaut, 34, said,'' I definitely want to be married and happy. As a mother, as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of New India.'' Ranaut also said that she is in a ''happy place in love''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021