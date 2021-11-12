Mindhunter Season 3: Current state of play & future possibility!

Mindhunter Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated psychological crime thriller series that is yet to be renewed. Netflix is yet to announce anything about the future of the show. But earlier in 2020, the show's executive David Fincher talked about the hindrances of having Mindhunter Season 3.

He told "For the viewership it had, it was a very expensive show. I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs."

And last year after the release of Mindhunter Season 2, Netflix ended its contract with the stars and put the show on indefinite hold. But it's not canceled officially and speculations regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 are ongoing.

Earlier this week, Netflix has teased a new project called "Voir," which would be a documentary series of cinema essays by David Fincher. Fans thought it could be Mindhinter Season 3, however, Asif Kapadia who directed two episodes of Mindhunter Season 1 supported the fans and asked them to demand the third season and let Netflix know the worldwide viewers' interest.

He tweeted, "Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter."

Back in 2020, Fincher said, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about 'Finish 'Mank' and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did Season 2. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs."

Fincher also stated, "Mindhunter was a lot for me," adding that for more than three years, he spent six to seven months a year in Pittsburgh to work on the series. "We had done the first season of 'Mindhunter' without a showrunner, with me pinch-hitting on a week-by-week basis. We started getting scripts for the second season, and I ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn't like any of it. So we tossed it and started over."

According to the current scenario, Fincher's period drama Mank was released by Netflix and received positive reviews from critics. It has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards. Fans believe Fincher will definitely bring back Mindhunter with Season 3.

