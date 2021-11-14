Left Menu

MSRTC employee attempts suicide in Palghar

On Saturday evening, driver Deepak Khorgade, employed at the MSRTCs Jawhar depot in Palghar, allegedly consumed poison at his home, a police official said.Later, his family members took him to the Jawhar sub-hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 09:38 IST
MSRTC employee attempts suicide in Palghar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old MSRTC employee, who had been on strike along with other transport corporation workers, allegedly tried to commit suicide at his home here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

A section of employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been on strike since last month, demanding that the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the state government, so that they get the status and benefits of government employees. On Saturday evening, driver Deepak Khorgade, employed at the MSRTC's Jawhar depot in Palghar, allegedly consumed poison at his home, a police official said.

Later, his family members took him to the Jawhar sub-hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The employee was depressed and worried about his future, the police official said quoting the information received by them.

Jawhar police station's inspector Appasaheb Lengre told reporters that they were inquiring into the incident and no case was registered so far.

The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to look into the demand of the employees for the merger of the corporation with the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021