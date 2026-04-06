Foiled Extortion Plot Reveals Academic Turned 'Gangster'

A major extortion threat targeting a coaching institute in northwest Delhi was neutralized following the arrest of a 31-year-old man. Police reports indicate that the accused, who impersonated a gangster and demanded Rs 21 lakh, was apprehended in Nashik after an extensive search operation.

The suspect, identified as Bachchu Jha, previously served as an Applied Mathematics professor. This arrest highlights a significant shift from academia to crime, as Jha allegedly used technology to support his extortion tactics. Authorities tracked his location after evaluating call detail records and conducting intensive technical surveillance.

Further investigations have connected Jha to additional extortion attempts, involving threats against high-profile individuals like a former MLA and an advocate. Police recovered a mobile phone containing incriminating evidence, amplifying the case against him. Meanwhile, the probe continues to uncover any other potential victims of his schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)