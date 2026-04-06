Left Menu

Trump's Open Hand: U.S. Seeks Deal with Iran

President Donald Trump announced that the United States has an active and willing participant in negotiations with Iran. Trump added that Tehran is interested in reaching a deal, signaling potential diplomatic progress between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:44 IST
Trump's Open Hand: U.S. Seeks Deal with Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday regarding the U.S.-Iran negotiations, stating both parties are actively engaged.

Trump mentioned that Tehran is inclined to reach an agreement, highlighting the potential for significant diplomatic developments.

The announcement suggests a mutual willingness to resolve long-standing issues, potentially easing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Who Will Be Punjab's Next Police Chief? A Race Among Top IPS Officers

Who Will Be Punjab's Next Police Chief? A Race Among Top IPS Officers

 India
2
Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

 Global
3
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026