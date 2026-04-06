Trump's Open Hand: U.S. Seeks Deal with Iran
President Donald Trump announced that the United States has an active and willing participant in negotiations with Iran. Trump added that Tehran is interested in reaching a deal, signaling potential diplomatic progress between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Monday regarding the U.S.-Iran negotiations, stating both parties are actively engaged.
Trump mentioned that Tehran is inclined to reach an agreement, highlighting the potential for significant diplomatic developments.
The announcement suggests a mutual willingness to resolve long-standing issues, potentially easing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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