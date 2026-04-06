Artemis II Astronauts Break Distance Record on Historic Lunar Mission

In a historic event, NASA's Artemis II mission astronauts have reached the farthest point any human has traveled from Earth, surpassing the record held by Apollo 13 for over five decades. The crew received a recorded message of encouragement from the late Jim Lovell, who served on previous Apollo missions.

This milestone journey is crucial as part of NASA's Artemis program, aiming to return astronauts to the moon and establish a sustainable presence there. The four astronauts onboard, including three NASA and one Canadian, traveled roughly 252,760 miles from Earth, capturing unprecedented views of the lunar far side.

The mission's climax involved a six-hour lunar flyby, during which the astronauts navigated brief communication blackouts and photographed exceptional lunar landscapes. Their photographs will offer invaluable scientific insights, particularly with regard to the prospects of future Mars missions.