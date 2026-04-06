Artemis II Astronauts Set Distance Record
Artemis II astronauts set a new record for the farthest distance from Earth during a lunar flyby, a milestone in NASA's journey back to the moon. The team of three Americans and one Canadian witnessed unprecedented views of the moon's far side, marking a significant phase in lunar exploration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
Artemis II astronauts have set a new milestone in space exploration, achieving the greatest distance from Earth during their recent lunar flyby.
This historic event, featuring three American astronauts and a Canadian, marks NASA's first return to the moon since the Apollo missions.
The mission promises breathtaking views of the moon's far side and is a critical step towards future lunar landings near the south pole within two years.