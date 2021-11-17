Left Menu

'Kundali Bhagya' star Shraddha Arya ties the knot, shares wedding pictures

Popular TV star Shraddha Arya is all set to start the new chapter of her life, as seen from her lovely wedding pictures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:52 IST
Rahul Nagal and Shraddha Arya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Popular TV star Shraddha Arya is all set to start the new chapter of her life, as seen from her lovely wedding pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Kundali Bhagya' star shared some glimpses from her wedding ceremony. Shraddha has tied the knot with Rahul Nagal.

She added a simple yet special caption to her post, with her new added last name. "#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal," the caption read.

For her wedding, Shraddha chose a traditional deep red-and-gold bridal lehenga along with multi-colour heavy jewellery. The actor looked beautiful with simplistic make-up. Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a white sherwani with a red turban.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

