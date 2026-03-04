Left Menu

Tragic End for Techie Amid Domestic Dispute

A woman techie named Sushma allegedly committed suicide following domestic issues with her mother-in-law in Bengaluru. The altercation reportedly stemmed from trivial matters, escalating tensions within the household. Her husband, Puneeth Kumar, has been taken into custody as investigations into possible dowry harassment continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:52 IST
In a tragic incident in north Bengaluru, a 35-year-old techie named Sushma allegedly ended her life after an ongoing domestic struggle with her mother-in-law, police revealed on Wednesday.

Details emerged that the conflict escalated after a dispute over cooking, leading to severe family tensions. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment, prompting authorities to detain her husband, Puneeth Kumar, for questioning.

As the investigation continues, police have registered a case to probe further into the allegations of harassment, hoping to uncover more about the unfortunate incident.

