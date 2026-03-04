Tragic End for Techie Amid Domestic Dispute

In a tragic incident in north Bengaluru, a 35-year-old techie named Sushma allegedly ended her life after an ongoing domestic struggle with her mother-in-law, police revealed on Wednesday.

Details emerged that the conflict escalated after a dispute over cooking, leading to severe family tensions. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment, prompting authorities to detain her husband, Puneeth Kumar, for questioning.

As the investigation continues, police have registered a case to probe further into the allegations of harassment, hoping to uncover more about the unfortunate incident.