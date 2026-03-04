DMK and Congress Solidify Alliance for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Allies DMK and Congress finalized their seat-sharing arrangement for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Wednesday, easing concerns over potential rifts within the alliance due to power-sharing disputes.

The agreement was reached after intense negotiations, with the DMK allocating 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress. During a meeting at DMK headquarters, leaders such as DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, and TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai, formalized the deal.

Despite initial tension over the allocation of seats, both parties expressed satisfaction. Senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, engaged with DMK leadership to secure a satisfactory arrangement, ensuring the alliance remains intact as they approach the elections.