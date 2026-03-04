Left Menu

DMK and Congress Solidify Alliance for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

DMK and Congress finalized their seat-sharing agreement for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, effectively quelling rumors about their alliance's potential fracture. Congress secured 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. While negotiations were strenuous, leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcome, ensuring continued collaboration between the two parties.

Updated: 04-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:51 IST
Allies DMK and Congress finalized their seat-sharing arrangement for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Wednesday, easing concerns over potential rifts within the alliance due to power-sharing disputes.

The agreement was reached after intense negotiations, with the DMK allocating 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress. During a meeting at DMK headquarters, leaders such as DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, and TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai, formalized the deal.

Despite initial tension over the allocation of seats, both parties expressed satisfaction. Senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, engaged with DMK leadership to secure a satisfactory arrangement, ensuring the alliance remains intact as they approach the elections.

