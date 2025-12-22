Redeveloping Heritage: Batadrava Than's Grand Inauguration

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa, conducted an on-site review of the ongoing redevelopment at Batadrava Than, a site of historical and spiritual importance as the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva. With its inauguration slated for December 29 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the project seeks to rejuvenate the sanctity of the area.

Chief Minister Biswa outlined the state's firm commitment to preserving cultural heritage, referring to Batadrava Than as an illustration of resolute action undertaken to protect historical sites. The area has been cleared of encroachments, marking progress toward the state government's aim to restore its original grandeur.

Further announcements included a broader plan for eviction drives across Assam. Shah's Assam visit will also feature several inaugurations, including the Guwahati Police Commissioner's office and a new city surveillance network, showcasing Assam's infrastructural advancements.

