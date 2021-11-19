Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:18 IST
Cobra Kai Season 4: Release date, cast plot, teaser & more!
Image Credit: Cobra kai / Twitter
  • Country:
  • United States

The martial art drama, Cobra Kai has got its release date. "Now it's time to tighten your belt. Karate is coming to the world's biggest stage," a voiceover says in the teaser for Season 4 of the Emmy-nominated show. Cobra Kai Season 4 is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 31.

Ahead of Cobra Kai Season 4's premiere, the series is renewed for season 5. Cobra Kai Season 3 completed with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences to team up against the vicious John Kreese, with the upcoming All Valley Championship deciding who has to pack up and leave the valley for good.

The producer Josh Heald said, "(Johnny and Daniel are) both very strong-minded in their own philosophies, ideals and pasts."

He added, "There does appear to be a very distinct battle ahead, a very clear boundary and set of circumstances that have brought them to this moment, but time will tell if history repeats itself and they fall back into old habits again."

In June, a YouTube promo teases the returning of Thomas Ian Griffith (plays as Terry Silver) in Cobra Kai Season 4. Terry Silver is the villain from Karate Kid Part III. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) are also returning in Cobra Kai Season 4.

Cobra Kai will also introduce two new characters for Season 4, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, and Oona O'Brien as Devon.

The other stars are XoloMaridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Martin Cove (John Kreese), Peyton List (Tory Schwarber), and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz).

Recently, Netflix has revealed the first look photo of the highly anticipated fourth season. The photos provide us with a new look into the new season, teasing Johnny and Daniel's first training together as well as the return of Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver. Check out the photos below.

