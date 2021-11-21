Left Menu

Will Ryan, veteran Disney voice actor, passes away at 72

Will Ryan, best known for voicing Disney characters such as Willie the Giant and Peg-Leg Pete, is no more.

Will Ryan, best known for voicing Disney characters such as Willie the Giant and Peg-Leg Pete, is no more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan died on November 19 after a short battle with cancer. He was 72.

The news of Ryan's demise was shared by his talent agent, Nery Lemus. "The world is a little less bright tonight with the passing of Will Ryan. As much as he was known to many of you as a Disney icon, voice-over legend, gun twirling cowboy, musician/songwriter, a brilliant comedic actor, along with a list of credits that don't even touch the essence of what he accomplished... he was my friend," Lemus said in a statement.

Born in 1949, Ryan began his performance career providing voices for short animated projects including Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore and the Oscar-nominated animated film Mickey's Christmas Carol. Ryan is survived by his wife, Nancy Niparko Ryan, and siblings Patty Ryan, Marsha Ryan Russo, and George Ryan. (ANI)

