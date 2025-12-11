Strengthening Ties: Modi's Strategic Diplomatic Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to enhance India's bilateral relations with Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman during a comprehensive four-day tour. Starting on Monday, the visit will focus on strengthening ties, particularly in sectors like trade and defense.

The journey begins in Jordan, where Modi will meet with King Abdullah II to explore avenues for increased cooperation. This marks an opportunity for India-Jordan relations to evolve alongside discussions on pressing regional issues, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The trip continues to Ethiopia for Modi's inaugural visit, aiming to reinforce Global South partnerships. Concluding in Oman, Modi's talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik are poised to finalize a free trade agreement, commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations while promoting mutual growth across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)