Gold Rush: Italy's Gold Reserves and the Clash with the ECB

Italy's nationalist party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, argues that foreign shareholders shouldn't claim rights over the Bank of Italy's vast gold reserves. Amid tensions with the ECB, the party suggests legal amendments to protect ownership, citing the significance of this $300 billion national asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's ruling nationalist party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is embroiled in a dispute with the European Central Bank (ECB) over the ownership rights of the nation's substantial gold reserves.

The party argues that foreign shareholders should not stake a claim over these reserves, which are worth approximately $300 billion. They propose amendments to the 2026 budget law to specify that the Bank of Italy's gold belongs to the Italian people.

The European Central Bank has raised concerns about these moves, warning that it could undermine the independence of national central banks. Discussions between Italian officials and the ECB are ongoing as both sides seek a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

