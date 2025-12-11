Pathshala for Progress: Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is set to inaugurate the Rabi-season Kisan Pathshala at the farm of renowned farmer Ram Saran Verma in Barabanki district, as per the government announcement on Thursday.

The initiative will launch on Friday, aiming to acquaint farmers with advanced technologies, updated farming machinery, and improved Rabi crop varieties, emphasizing the government's commitment to 'kisan ki baat, kisan ke dwar'.

Nearly 190 lakh farmers have been trained via these pathshalas, highlighting ongoing government efforts to bolster agricultural development through financial support and innovative farming techniques.

