Married man held in UP for killing live-in partner in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:20 IST
A man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The body of a woman, identified as Varsha Moha Goyal (32), was found in Gavraipada on October 20 this year and a probe revealed she may have been killed some time after October 8, Assistant Inspector Datta Sarak of the Central Crime Unit of MBVV police said.

''Accused Vishal Thakur (34) was held from his native village in Basti with the help of UP STF. Thakur is married and had four children in UP. He is part of the film line and possibly killed the woman after doubting her character,'' he said.

