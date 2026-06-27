Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow Swift Retaliation

Irans Revolutionary Guards Said Its Response To A Fresh Us Attack Against Iran Will Be Swift And Decisive

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a strong warning against further U.S. military actions, promising a swift and decisive countermeasure should new hostilities arise, Iran's State TV reported.

This announcement came after an alleged attack by the United States was reportedly repelled by the Guards at Sirik Island, positioned on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The situation continues to escalate tensions between the two nations, focusing international attention on the volatile Strait of Hormuz region.