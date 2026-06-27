Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow Swift Retaliation

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced that any new U.S. attack on Iran will be met with a swift and decisive response. This statement was reported by Iran's State TV following an alleged repelled U.S. attack on Sirik Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Revolutionary Guards Said Its Response To A Fresh Us Attack Against Iran Will Be Swift And Decisive | Updated: 27-06-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 02:55 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow Swift Retaliation

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a strong warning against further U.S. military actions, promising a swift and decisive countermeasure should new hostilities arise, Iran's State TV reported.

This announcement came after an alleged attack by the United States was reportedly repelled by the Guards at Sirik Island, positioned on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The situation continues to escalate tensions between the two nations, focusing international attention on the volatile Strait of Hormuz region.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026