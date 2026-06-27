Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow Swift Retaliation
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced that any new U.S. attack on Iran will be met with a swift and decisive response. This statement was reported by Iran's State TV following an alleged repelled U.S. attack on Sirik Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a strong warning against further U.S. military actions, promising a swift and decisive countermeasure should new hostilities arise, Iran's State TV reported.
This announcement came after an alleged attack by the United States was reportedly repelled by the Guards at Sirik Island, positioned on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The situation continues to escalate tensions between the two nations, focusing international attention on the volatile Strait of Hormuz region.