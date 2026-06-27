Judge Demands DOJ Explanation for Dropping Adani Charges

A U.S. judge has asked the Justice Department to explain dropping charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who faced securities and wire fraud allegations. While prosecutors seek to dismiss the case, Judge Nicholas Garaufis requires more justification. The Adani Group denies any wrongdoing, and legal debates continue over prosecutorial decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Judge Ordered The Justice Department On Friday To Justify Its Decision To Drop Criminal Charges Against Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani | Updated: 27-06-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 02:40 IST
Judge Demands DOJ Explanation for Dropping Adani Charges
Gautam Adani

In a significant judicial development, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis mandated the Justice Department to clarify its rationale for retracting criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

The U.S. government had accused Adani of securities and wire fraud linked to alleged bribery. However, federal prosecutors recently announced their decision to drop the case, prompting the judge to demand a detailed justification by July 13.

The proceedings evoke ongoing conversations about prosecutorial discretion, as legal circles ponder over the rationale behind dismissing high-profile white-collar cases during President Donald Trump's second term.

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