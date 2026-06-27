Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: Tragedy and Tumult

Desperate Venezuelans And Rescue Teams Raced To Find Survivors Trapped Under Rubble On Friday As The Death Toll From Twin Earthquakes Neared

Desperate efforts by Venezuelans and rescue teams continue as they seek to find survivors trapped under rubble following devastating twin earthquakes, which have brought the death toll close to 1,000 and strained resources. Foreign aid has started to arrive in hard-hit areas two days after the quake.

The earthquakes wreaked an economic havoc estimated at $6.7 billion, with regions like Caracas facing significant infrastructural damage. A gap between economic and insured losses is anticipated as power outages in places like Moron impede recovery efforts.

Amid the chaos, La Guaira has become a focal point with its shattered buildings and overwhelmed rescue efforts. Citizens maneuvering through debris demand more resources as interim President Delcy Rodriguez's pledge of aid is under scrutiny, complicating both crisis management and political ramifications.