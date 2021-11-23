Black Clover Chapter 315: Second gate opens & next part of the battle begins!

Black Clover Chapter 315 will be out on Sunday without any break. The chapter will continue to focus on the battle between Devils and the Magic Knights in the Spade Kingdom. Mereoleona Vermillion begins to overpower the Ancient Demon that has recently appeared. The mystery behind Dante's Devil could be revealed in Black Clover Chapter 315.

Previously Black Bulls arrived at the Spade Kingdom to rescue Captain Yami Sukehiro and William from Moris. After defeating the Dark Triad, Asta and his companions are unable to stop the Qliphoth Tree's arrival.

The Black Bulls are still fighting against the allies of Dark Triad to save Yami. In Black Clover Chapter 314, Mereoleona Vermillion performed surprisingly against the Ancient Demon. She uses Hellfire Incarnate and beheads the demon and sends him back. After defeating the Ancient Demon, they feel relaxed as they achieve their goals. The Black Bulls defeat Moris Libardirt and reunite with their Captain Yami.

With the defeat, Nozel thinks that they can win the battle. But they are far from the victory as the large black figure Lucifero is yet to be defeated. He is the highest-ranking devil and one of the three rulers of the underworld. In order to manifest through the second gate, Lucifero combines countless devils into a tentacle blob.

Besides, more devils and demons are growing rapidly however, Mereoleona is not afraid of that, since her Hellfire Incarnate gets more power with the increase of evils. She decides to wipe out all the demons. The Japanese manga Black clover Chapter 315 will show how she demolishes all of them.

At the same time, Lucifero has prepared a method to escape after the second gate opens. Lucifero forces Moris's body to expel the last of his magic and life in order to accelerate the ritual, opening the second gate. Asta and others realize that they are in danger. The warriors wonder what will happen to the world.

The Black Bulls begin to release different spells to counter the gravity magic. Gauche uses Grey Multiplication Recombination, and Gordon uses Curse Diversion: Magic Absorption. The Ultra Giant Black Bull appears after combining those magic spells.

Yami and William are still trapped in the magic circle. Black Clover Chapter 315 will show the severe fighting between the Black Bulls and the Dark Triad members. The second part of the battle is about to begin the upcoming chapter.

Seemingly, the war will not end in Black Clover Chapter 315. We have to wait for more to see the victory and release of Yami and William.

The raw scan for Black Clover Chapter 315 is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on November 25, 2021. However, the translated chapter is expected to be out soon.

Black Clover Chapter 315 will be released on November 28, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

