One Piece Chapter 1033 introduces Oden’s daughter to the storyline

Chapter 1033 of the Japanese manga One Piece is scheduled to be released on November 28, 2021. The Luffy vs. Kaido war, which has been at the center of the last few chapters, will definitely be showcased in the upcoming installment. Besides, Big Mom is using her basic strength while fighting with Kid and Law.

One Piece Chapter 1033 will also showcase the fight between Zoro and King. In the upcoming chapters, King might break Zoro's sword. We may also see Zoro's swords transform into black blades. It would also highlight the awakening of the Pirate Hunter.

Previously we saw, the Pirate Hunter, Roronoa Zoro defeat King. Two CPO agents arrive in Onigashima castle to meet Robin and Brook. Mink advises them to escape from the castle. But while they were about to get out from the second floor of the castle, they were seen by the chief of the CPO.

In the recent chapter, fans will learn lots of new theories. According to IBT, the mysterious figure could be Oden's daughter Hyori. We found her in the last panel of the manga. Orochi will hear a sound of the shamisen. Following the sound, he will find Hyori playing the three-string traditional Japanese musical instrument. Moreover, Enma will also react to the sound of the shamisen.

Hyori is Oden's daughter and Momonosuke's younger sister. Lady Toki sent Momonosuke to the future and Hyori grew up in a nearby country of Wano in distress. Momonosuke inherited a special power from his father to hear the Voice of All Things while it is still unknown what Hyori has got from her parents.

According to an insider of the manga series, Hiyori also acquired some sort of special power. When she is playing the shamisen sound, which is reaching the castle, she is trying to hypnotize Enma. Seemingly, Enma's strength is working in an odd way in One Piece Chapter 1033.

Fans can also get updates on Nami, Usopp, Tama, Jinbei, Brook, Franky, and Robin in One Piece Chapter 1033.

One Piece Chapter 1033 is expected to release on November 28, 2021.

