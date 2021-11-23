Happiness Episode 7: The madness disease is gradually spreading inside the complex

TvN's Happiness, the new apocalyptic urban thriller series was launched on November 5, 2021. It airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST). It is also available for streaming on Viu and iQIYI in selected territories. Till now, six episodes have been released. Soon fans will see Happiness Episode 7.

Since its release, Happiness has become one of the most popular K-drama. The series has drawn huge popularity just after releasing a few episodes. Happiness Episode 7 is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2021.

The storyline of the South Korean drama is seemingly inspired by the recent lockdown that the world experienced since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, the story shows a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Gradually Madness Disease is spreading throughout the world, and the country is about to shut down. The world goes on high alert.

The story encircled the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs in a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out.

In happiness Episode 6, residents of the apartment agree that infected people should not be held responsible for carrying the disease. So they decide to keep watch on them rather than kicking them out from the complex,

Meanwhile, Dong-Hyun drops his phone outside the courtyard. A poor worker promises to help him. Meanwhile, an infected resident gets inside the complex. It seems more residents will get infected in the complex.

In the last episode, we also met the three heroes, Yoon Sae-bom (played by Han Hyo-joo), Jung Yi-hyun (Park Hyung-sik), and Han Tae-seok (Jo Woo-jin) who are continuously trying to save people from falling into the deadly grasps of the disease.

Yoon Sae-bom is a member of KP-SWAT, Special Operation Unit police squad. She is decisive, determined, smart, and does not easily get rattled. Jung Yi-hyun is a crime detective and Han Tae-seok is a retired lieutenant colonel presently working as an executive of a pharmaceutical company.

Happiness is directed by Ahn Gil-ho and written by Han Sang-woon. The duo earlier worked together on the 2019 OCN series, 'Watcher'. Ahn Gil-ho has delivered numerous hits such as 'Record of Youth', 'Memories of the Alhambra' and 'Stranger', while the writer Han Sang-woon penned 'The Good Wife', the Korean remake of the 2016 American TV series.

Happiness Episode 7 is set to be released on November 26, 2021, at 22:40 on tvN. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the South Korean series.

