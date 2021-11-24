My Hero Academia Chapter 335: Deku is ready to fight against Shigaraki alongside his friends

The recent chapters of the Japanese manga, My Hero Academia-continues the Final Act of the series that shows Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes seeing the deadly form of AFO and Tomura Shigaraki's attack on Tartarus after the war.

The battle between Tomura Shigaraki and America Number Hero Star & Stripe is going on and it reached the final stage. Losing most of his power, Shigaraki tries to run away from the Heroes. Seemingly, the battle will end and the heroes can bring justice to the citizens by defeating the villains in My Hero Academia Chapter 335.

The leaks scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 335 are expected to be out by Thursday. In the upcoming installment, Deku is preparing with other Pro Heroes to face the next battle. This is the first time Deku will fight alongside his friends after he came back to U.A.

Shigaraki escapes from the battle without a trace but he steals the Wing Quirk of his High-End Nomu during the explosion. He blasted into pieces but he is still alive. The military army has already sent a jet to chase him. As he has wings, he can now fly. However, the good part is his body is not fully developed.

Shigaraki is in search of a new vessel in which he can put New Order Quirk before he falls unconscious. He knew that if he can pass the New Order Quirk to another person he could survive. He is flying at full speed and getting away from the pilot's sight.

The scene changes to Kashiko Kashi, a serial killer and a wanted criminal. Shigaraki appears to transfer New Order Quirk to his body, while Star appears and revolts. Because he kept so many quirks inside his body, he is unable to do it. But Stars and Stripes are also tired from fighting all of them. She comments that she regrets not personally slaying him. However, she knows that as long as humans survive, somebody will put an end to them.

Meanwhile, the death news of the Number One American hero – Star and Stripe is forecast to the whole world. The other nations decide to take off their helping hands at Japan because of the recent situation, however, Stars and Stripe's attempts weren't in vain.

My Hero Academia Chapter 335 will be released on November 28 without any break. We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 335 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

