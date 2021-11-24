Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226: Will Denki win against powerful Tsubaki?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226 is the next installment of the Japanese anime with the title 'Samurai Vs. Science'. The Chunin Exams will continue in Episode 226. The Chunin Exams help the teams revise the village's defenses and will prepare the students to face any threat and protect the village. Not only Konohagakure, but other villages are also conducting the Chunin exam.

The third round of the Chunin match was held between the two close friends, Chou-Chou and Sarada. Both of them showed their abilities. Sarada uses Fire Style: Fireball Jutsu. But Chocho survived that using Human Boulder. Sarada uses Chidori as they both land their signature moves. But Chocho fell unconscious, and Sarada was announced the winner.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226 will showcase the fourth match between KuroganeTsubaki and Kaminarimon Denki.

Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 224, which shows both the fighters have entered the ring and are getting ready for the fight. Tsubaki is ready with her typical ninja outfit while Denki covered himself wearing all types of scientific ninja tools from head to toe. He knows very well that it will be tough for him to fight against Tsubaki. Tsubaki said, "Denki Do you intend on challenging me with scientific ninja tools?"

The upcoming match in Boruto 226 will be quite interesting. It will show how Denki manage the powerful ninja moves of Tsubaki.

Abdul Zoldyck shared some previews of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226 via Twitter. He wrote "Sarada worried about Boruto and Mitsuki who aren't at the venue. Sarada is being impatient that Boruto and Mitsuki will get disqualified. There are only a few battles left. How will Denki tackle the powerful Tsubaki?! Denki takes the Scientific Ninja Tool he developed against the Samurai Tsubaki!!"

Boruto episode 226 is scheduled to be released on November 28, 2021. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225 can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

