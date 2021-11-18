Alone Season 9 could arrive in mid-2022! Current status & more details!

Alone is a reality television series on History Channel. The series' first season premiered on June 18, 2015. It has crossed eight seasons and Alone Season 8 has dropped its finale on August 19, 2021. Since then the reality series seekers are wondering for Alone Season 9.

But unfortunately, Alone Season 9 has not been announced as yet. It looks like fans have to wait some more time for the creator to announce the ninth season.

But the makers will surely come back with Alone Season 9. Seemingly, the ninth season is underway because History Channel is currently encouraging people to apply to be on the ninth season of the show. Therefore we guess that Alone Season 9 may be released around mid-2022.

Meanwhile, if you are interested to know more about how to participate in Alone, you can email the History channel alonecasting@itv.com with your name, age, contact information, location, and a brief description of your survival expertise!

You will be emailing Leftfield Entertainment, the producer of Alone. Leftfield Entertainment may use your information to contact you about the show or other opportunities that it believes may interest you.

If you are interested to watch the previous seasons, you can do so by signing in with their television provider on the History Channel or you can visit the History Channel website.

The reality series typically features 10 participants from different walks of life, including outdoorsmen, hunters, scientists and many other nature-oriented professionals. Contestants are dropped off in remote areas far apart from cities to ensure that they will not come in contact with one another.

The participants are issued a kit of standard equipment, clothing, and first aid/emergency supplies. They can select 10 items of survival gear from a pre-approved list of 40. The participants are also provided a set of cameras to capture their daily life experiences and emotions during the show.

Contestants who wish to withdraw from the competition for any reason (referred to as "tapping out") may signal a rescue crew using a provided satellite telephone. Medical assistance is available anytime, and the contestants have to undergo periodic health checks.

The winner usually gets a hefty cash prize. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize. There is no official release date for Alone Season 9 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel reality shows.

