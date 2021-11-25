The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Ritu Arya shares fans’ positive vibes on series

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will be out in 2022. Fans have fixed their gaze on the updates of the superhero series on Netflix. The main photography for the show is almost wrapped up.

Therefore we expect the post-production works to complete in another two to three months. So, it's much more likely that we'll see The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix in early 2022.

Recently, Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya said to Digital Spy, "I love the memes about Diego. Someone loves making memes about his character being bald or sticking his head on random men. It tickles me so much."

While promoting the Netflix movie Red Notice, she gets many memes posted online. One of posts makes fun of Diego. Ritu Arya is Diego Hargreeves' (played by David Castañeda) love interest in The Umbrella Academy.

She also said, "The Umbrella Academy fans are amazing. It really seems like a positive community online about Umbrella."

"I can't help it, but I know that it's not a healthy thing to do to indulge too much in people theorizing and talking about the show, reviewing things that you're in because then you hit a bad comment and there's your evening gone," added the actress.

The Umbrella Academy Story so far

The plot for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is undercover but the third season will pick up from the end of Season 2. The story for the comic book series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy is set in an universe where 43 women around the world give birth simultaneously at noon on October 1, 1989, despite none of them showing any sign of pregnancy until labor began. Seven of the children are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves and turned into a superhero team that he calls "The Umbrella Academy."

The sibling superheroes will reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 shows failing to stop the apocalypse, the siblings are forced to travel back in time, but it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s Dallas.

Five ends up on November 25, 1963, in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, but with the help of Hazel, manages to travel back in ten days. While being hunted by a trio of Swedish assassins, Five finds his siblings, who have each made new lives, and attempt to reunite them in order to stop this new apocalypse.

The second season ends with introducing The Sparrow Academy, which is a new group of super-hero formed by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Besides, Ben Hargreeves, the Number six (plays by Justin H. Min) is also alive.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min are returning to reprise their roles in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Fans will see several newcomers, including Ritu Arya (as Lila Pitts), Justin Cornwell (Sparrow leader Marcus), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves), and Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane Hargreeves).

Currently, the release date for the drama is yet to be officially announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

