Happiness Episode 8: Will citizens control the spreading of infectious disease?

TvN's Happiness, the new apocalyptic urban thriller series was launched on November 5, 2021. It airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST). It is also available for streaming on Viu and iQIYI in selected territories.

After the release of the first few episodes, the K-drama made fans amazed by it and draws huge popularity day by day. Already seven episodes have been aired and viewers are waiting for Happiness Episode 8 which is scheduled to release on November 27, 2021.

The storyline of the South Korean drama is seemingly inspired by the recent lockdown that the world experienced since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The story starts from a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The series depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Gradually the deadly virus has grasped the whole city. Rather we can say the madness disease is spreading throughout the world, and the country is about to shut down. The world goes on high alert.

Fans already met the three heroes Yoon Sae-bom (played by Han Hyo-joo), Jung Yi-hyun (Park Hyung-sik), and Han Tae-seok (Jo Woo-jin) are the protagonists who are out to battle the virus. They are continuously trying to save people from falling into the deadly grasps of the disease.

Yoon Sae-bom is a member of KP-SWAT, Special Operation Unit police squad. She is decisive, determined, smart, and does not easily get rattled. Jung Yi-hyun is a crime detective and Han Tae-seok is a retired lieutenant colonel presently working as an executive of a pharmaceutical company.

Previously fans already saw Choi Seok-ju (Lee Ki-young). He is the Chairman of the pharmaceutical company Tae-seok worked for. He released a drug called 'Next'. But it is very tough to provide the drugs to every citizen as the virus is spreading so fast. Besides, it is still not properly approved whether the new drug 'Next' will work on destroying Madness Disease.

Now it's time to see how citizens get rid of the virus. Never miss the airing of happiness Episode 8 on Saturday at 22:40 on tvN. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

Also Read: Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2: Is it on Netflix's list of series to be renewed?