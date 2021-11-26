Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2: Is it on Netflix’s list of series to be renewed?

Norwegian original supernatural series 'Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes' (Norwegian: Post Mortem: ingendør i Skarnes) is a really rare addition to Netflix's foreign-language genre. The series continued to gain popularity ever since it was dropped on August 25, 2021. Viewers and fans are now looking forward to 'Post Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2'.

Netflix is yet to renew the Norwegian series for a second season but there is a good possibility of its renewal, provided it continues to earn more positive reviews for its first season. Netflix usually takes time to announce the next season until they get good feedback on the latest season's performance.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes revolves around a woman who contemplates sacrificing human lives to help her family's funeral home business stay afloat while dealing with her insatiable hunger.

Live Hallangen (played by KathrineThorborg Johansen) is declared dead and hours later she wakes up on the forensic table with a sudden urge for blood.

Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family-driven funeral home afloat, but there simply aren't enough people dying in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes. When Live's bloodthirst keeps intensifying, she soon realizes that this newfound urge can actually solve her brother's problem. Live now has to learn to control her new dark nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people's lives for her own survival and the survival of the family business.

If Netflix renews the second run of the show, the production and the post-production work would take more than six months; and therefore we could expect 'Post mortem no one dies in Skarnes Season 2' in late 2022.

If Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 happens in all likelihood, almost all the main cast members would return including Live, Elias Holmen Sørensen (as Odd Hallangen, Live's brother Odd), André Sørum (Reinert), Kim Fairchild (Judith), and Sara Khorami (Rose).

Currently, there is no confirmation on Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the series of different languages.

