Shadow and Bone Season 2 to start filming in January 2022! Know more!

Netflix's adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's fantasy novel series, Shadow and Bone received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. According to Netflix, the decision to renew the series was driven by the first season's strong viewership numbers. The show was watched by more than 55 million households in its first 28 days. The show was renewed in June 2021. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting for any updates on Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 updates

Here's the good news for fans. The filming for the second season will start in January, 2022, while the filming is set to conclude in July, according to a report by What's on Netflix. The filming will once again take place in Budapest, Hungary.

Earlier in late October, actor Ben Barnes revealed that the cast will begin filming in 2022. Barnes, who plays the alluring General Kirigan, teased that before returning to Shadow and Bone Season 2, he will complete his project 'Cabinet of Curiosities.'

"I've been working on Guillermo del Toro's Horror anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities, and I'm going back to season 2 of 'Shadow and Bone."

Meanwhile, almost all the cast members will be present in the Roster Con on January 22 and 23, 2022 in Paris. The convention, 'A Storm of Crows and Shadows'is all about the series Shadow and Bone and they will welcome Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) and Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov).

Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), and Kit Young (Jesper Fahey) will also attend the A Storm of Crows and Shadows convention. A Storm of Crows and Shadows will be held at the Novotel Paris Est hotel in Paris, France. All information about guests and ticket prices can be found on their website.

Shadow and Bones story so far:

Shadow and Bone is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will pick from the end of Season 1. In the last part, Orphan mapmaker AlinaStarkov discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold.

Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be announced. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.