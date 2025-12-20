Left Menu

Rising Stars of Indian Shooting: A Year of Record-Breaking Triumphs

Indian shooting witnessed remarkable success with Suruchi Singh, Samrat Rana, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar leading the charge. Suruchi and Samrat emerged as dominant figures in the sport, securing top podium finishes globally. Their achievements underscore shooting's growing prominence in India.

In a banner year for Indian shooting, the sport's younger generation has made significant waves on the international stage, led by Suruchi Singh, Samrat Rana, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar. This trio's successes highlight the increasing talent pool and popularity of shooting in India, particularly in smaller towns.

Suruchi Singh's rise is noteworthy, as she captured multiple World Cup golds and ascended to the top of the ISSF rankings. Her growth marks her as a potential medal contender for the 2028 Olympics, a promising sign for India's prospects in upcoming competitions.

Samrat Rana's breakthrough as a world champion in air pistol at just 20 years old emphasizes the burgeoning talent emerging from India's hinterlands. Alongside Simranpreet Kaur Brar's and Anish Bhanwala's achievements, Indian shooters are positioned to challenge world leaders in the sport.

