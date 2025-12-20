Bangladesh Mourns Youth Leader Hadi amid Unrest
Bangladesh is on edge as the country prepares for the funeral of influential youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was killed amid political turmoil. His death has sparked nationwide unrest, leading to increased security measures. Hadi was a key figure in student protests and was set to run in the upcoming elections.
Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of the influential youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Saturday amid heightened security measures following unrest sparked by his death.
The interim government announced that the funeral prayer will take place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, marking a day of state mourning across the country.
Hadi's death has stoked tensions, with his passing unsettling the political landscape as he was poised to participate in the scheduled February elections. The government calls for calm while maintaining strict security to ensure an orderly farewell.
