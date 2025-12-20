Bangladesh Mourns Youth Leader Hadi amid Unrest

Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of the influential youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Saturday amid heightened security measures following unrest sparked by his death.

The interim government announced that the funeral prayer will take place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, marking a day of state mourning across the country.

Hadi's death has stoked tensions, with his passing unsettling the political landscape as he was poised to participate in the scheduled February elections. The government calls for calm while maintaining strict security to ensure an orderly farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)