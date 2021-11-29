Left Menu

Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas

American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan announced on Sunday that she is now engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:19 IST
Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan with boyfriend Bader Shammas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan announced on Sunday that she is now engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas. Lohan took to Instagram and showed off a series of photos showing the two of them smiling and giggling together as she showed off her massive new ring. "My love. My Life. My family. My future," she captioned the images.

On Twitter, she shared the same message and a link to the post, which Shammas retweeted, seemingly confirming the news on his end. Reportedly Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has made a home for herself over the past seven years. The engagement comes after they had been dating for roughly two years. However, they have opted to keep their relationship mostly private during that time.

The news marks the second time that the 'Mean Girls' actor has been engaged. People magazine reported that she was previously set to wed Russian millionaire Egot Tarabasov before they called things off in 2016. News of her upcoming wedding to Shammas comes on the heels of her big return to acting in the United States. After taking a major step back from showbusiness over the past decade, a representative previously confirmed to Fox News that she'll be back in front of the camera in an upcoming Netflix holiday movie.

According to a tweet from Netflix that confirmed the project, Lohan, is set to play a "newly-engaged spoiled hotel heiress," who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. The heiress finds herself being cared for by the good-looking, blue-collar lodge owner and his daughter in the days before Christmas.

As per Fox News, no additional casting or release date has been set, though production will not begin until November, so it will be released in late 2022 at the earliest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021