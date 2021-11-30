Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 227 gets title ‘Team 7's Last Mission?!’

The contest between Denki and Tsubaki has been announced as the final match of The Chunin Exams as Boruto and Mitsuki arrive late to the platform. Konohamaru disqualified them for being late. Sarada will be taking charge of the team.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 227 is the next installment of the Japanese anime with the title "Team 7's Last Mission?!"

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226, Boruto and Mitsuki rushed to the arena when their name was announced for the fifth match. Unfortunately, they were late and Konohamaru canceled The Chunin exam. Sarada, Chou-Chou, and the others were shocked and they couldn't believe that Boruto was disqualified for being late.

Tsubaki vs. Denki's match is the final round. As the battle begins, Tsubaki uses a sword while Denki Dwears an armored Scientific Ninja Tool to face him. But at the end of the match, Denki uses Lightning Style: Elekiter to defeat Tsubaki. Tsubaki was confident about winning the battle. Meanwhile, Konohamaru declares that the Chunin exam is over.

Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 227, which shows Naruto informing Shikamaru and Sai discussing about the message they received from Konohamaru.

Naruto is thinking about sending help. The team at the Hidden Leaf Village believes Konohamaru has a plan and that is why he stayed behind.

On the other side, Sarada advises Boruto and Mitsuki to talk with Konohamaru personally about team 7. Watch the Boruto Naruto Episode 223 preview trailer below:

Boruto episode 227 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 5, 2021. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 226 can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

