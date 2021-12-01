Money Heist spinoff ‘Berlin’ releases in 2023! Park Hae-soo to be seen in Korean version

The die-heart enthusiasts of Money Heist will be happy to hear that they will find their favorite characters in Netflix's new drama 'Berlin.' Ahead of the premiere of the finale of the Spanish series, during the global fan event on Tuesday, the makers of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist have announced a new show titled 'Berlin.'

Squid Game's actor Park Hae-soo will be seen in the Korean version of Money Heist, confirmed Netflix. The spin-off show Berlin is already under development at the streaming service.

Berlin is set to launch in 2023, reported Deadline. We all know, Berlin (Andrés de Fonollosa) is a fictional character of the Netflix series Money Heist, portrayed by Pedro Alonso. A terminally ill jewel thief, he is the Professor's second-in-command and brother. Netflix's announcement that Berlin would be in part 3 raised media speculation about his role. For the role of Berlin, Alonso won the Premios de la Unión de Actores in 2018 in the category "Best supporting television actor".

The police finds out that Berlin's real name is Andrés de Fonollosa and he is terminally ill during part 1. Meanwhile, he starts a coercive relationship with a hostage named Ariadna. In the final minutes of part 2, Berlin sacrifices himself so that the gang can escape, dying under police fire. Despite his death, he appears in the main role in part 3 through flashbacks to several years earlier, showing his original planning of the Bank of Spain heist and being married to a woman named Tatiana.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 (unofficially called Monet Heist Season 6) will release on December 3. Fans are eagerly waiting for Volume 2 to see what happens to the Professor who is mysteriously away from the group while the building is still surrounded by Police.

