Here's full list of India’s most popular YouTube creators and videos of 2021

YouTube today unveiled the list of most popular creators, videos and trends in India in 2021. This year, gaming had a notable presence across Top Creators, Top Breakout Creators, Top Women Breakout Creators and Top Shorts Creators, the company said.

"2021 showed us that even in challenging times, the inventiveness and creativity of our ecosystem can bring help and hope to the lives of millions of Indians. It's time to celebrate the content and creators that made YouTube an indelible part of our popular culture, and in fact our lives," the Google-owned video streaming platform said on Thursday.

Below is the list of India's most popular YouTube creators and videos of 2021:

Top Creators

Total Gaming Techno Gamerz Jkk Entertainment Crazy XYZ A_S Gaming LOKESH GAMER MR. INDIAN HACKER Village Cooking Channel Round2hell Gyan Gaming

Top Breakout Creators

Harpreet SDC ADITECH The Viral Fever Family Fitness Star Gamers Jeki Khan Khatri Flight Gamer Rai Live Dance with Alisha Ayush Yadav

Top Women Breakout Creators

Dance with Alisha PAYAL GAMING Suhani Shah Kashika Sisodia Lakshmi Nakshathra Aditi Sharma Mamatha natural food DEVIKA GUPTA Priyanka hard-work Deepthi Sunaina

Top Shorts Creators

A2 Motivation (Arvind Arora) Dushyant kukreja Sanjay Das Official Ajay Sharma baseer gaming English Connection LittleGlove Mr Gyani Facts Shivam Malik Tsuriki Show

Below are the top 10 Trending Videos and Top Music Videos of 2021 in India:

Image Credit: YouTube India