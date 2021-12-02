Left Menu

Updated: 02-12-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:14 IST
Here's full list of India’s most popular YouTube creators and videos of 2021
YouTube today unveiled the list of most popular creators, videos and trends in India in 2021. This year, gaming had a notable presence across Top Creators, Top Breakout Creators, Top Women Breakout Creators and Top Shorts Creators, the company said.

"2021 showed us that even in challenging times, the inventiveness and creativity of our ecosystem can bring help and hope to the lives of millions of Indians. It's time to celebrate the content and creators that made YouTube an indelible part of our popular culture, and in fact our lives," the Google-owned video streaming platform said on Thursday.

Below is the list of India's most popular YouTube creators and videos of 2021:

Top Creators

  1. Total Gaming
  2. Techno Gamerz
  3. Jkk Entertainment
  4. Crazy XYZ
  5. A_S Gaming
  6. LOKESH GAMER
  7. MR. INDIAN HACKER
  8. Village Cooking Channel
  9. Round2hell
  10. Gyan Gaming

Top Breakout Creators

  1. Harpreet SDC
  2. ADITECH
  3. The Viral Fever
  4. Family Fitness
  5. Star Gamers
  6. Jeki Khan Khatri
  7. Flight Gamer
  8. Rai Live
  9. Dance with Alisha
  10. Ayush Yadav

Top Women Breakout Creators

  1. Dance with Alisha
  2. PAYAL GAMING
  3. Suhani Shah
  4. Kashika Sisodia
  5. Lakshmi Nakshathra
  6. Aditi Sharma
  7. Mamatha natural food
  8. DEVIKA GUPTA
  9. Priyanka hard-work
  10. Deepthi Sunaina

Top Shorts Creators

  1. A2 Motivation (Arvind Arora)
  2. Dushyant kukreja
  3. Sanjay Das Official
  4. Ajay Sharma
  5. baseer gaming
  6. English Connection
  7. LittleGlove
  8. Mr Gyani Facts
  9. Shivam Malik
  10. Tsuriki Show

Below are the top 10 Trending Videos and Top Music Videos of 2021 in India:

