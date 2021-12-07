Left Menu

IAS officer Abhishek Singh, Badshah's new song 'Slow Slow' unveiled

IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who is also an actor, has come out with a new song 'Slow Slow'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:37 IST
IAS officer Abhishek Singh, Badshah's new song 'Slow Slow' unveiled
Abhishek Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who is also an actor, has come out with a new song 'Slow Slow'. The new track is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev.

Talking about the song, Abhishek said, "It's wonderful to be a part of such an energetic and melodious song - Slow Slow. This is the third music video that I have shot for and I am loving the entire experience! Badshah is a dear friend and collaborating with him is truly an honor. We are absolutely confident that the foot-tapping song and its tasteful video will be loved by music lovers all over the world." 'Slow Slow' also features Seerat Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021