IAS officer Abhishek Singh, Badshah's new song 'Slow Slow' unveiled

IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who is also an actor, has come out with a new song 'Slow Slow'. The new track is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev.

Talking about the song, Abhishek said, "It's wonderful to be a part of such an energetic and melodious song - Slow Slow. This is the third music video that I have shot for and I am loving the entire experience! Badshah is a dear friend and collaborating with him is truly an honor. We are absolutely confident that the foot-tapping song and its tasteful video will be loved by music lovers all over the world." 'Slow Slow' also features Seerat Kapoor. (ANI)

