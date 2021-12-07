One Piece Chapter 1035 delayed & may continue with Queen vs. Sanji battle upon return

One Piece Chapter 1035 is going to be another vital chapter of the manga, but unfortunately, there could be a delay in its release.

The Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1035 is on a hiatus on coming Sunday. It will release after a gap of one week. Therefore the spoilers, leaks and raw scans will also be delayed for one week.

One Piece Chapter 1035 would release on December 19, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raw scans would surface by December 17. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

In the One Piece Chapter, 1035 fans will witness Roronoa Zoro's return to beat King in Onigashima. Besides, Queen would be beaten by Vinsmoke Sanji in the One Piece 1035 manga.

One Piece manga chapter 1035 would also focus on the battle between Monkey D Luffy and Kaido at the top of Onigashima.

We already noted earlier that the synopses of some chapters are reportedly out. Although the insider didn't reveal their name, the post is reposted by another fan through social media, noted IBT.

In the original post, the insider wrote, "All chapter scripts are pre-written to follow the plot at a steady pace. Oda is turning the scripts into manga. They are talking a lot there about scripts, they say that the scripts are pre-written up to 1045."

He added, "Massive leak is due to preparation for episode 1000/filming of live-action, its chaos there, they don't pay attention this much to the leaks right now".

In Chapter 1034 of the manga One Piece, Sanji breaks Queen's hand but Queen uses Sanji's red suit to get vanished. She disappeared but Sanji also managed to escape in front of her eyes.

Meanwhile, O-Some attacks the Queen. Before she could fathom if Sanji wants to beat her, Sanji takes the opportunity and attacks her once again.

On the other hand, the Fire Festival in Wanokuni is still going on, even though it is early in the morning.

One Piece Chapter 1035 could release on December 19, 2021. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

