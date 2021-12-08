Cine personalities pray for well-being of General Rawat, others after helicopter crash

Actors Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and others from film industry expressed sadness over the crash of an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Thirteen of the 14 occupants of the helicopter have died in the crash. There was one survivor, a male, Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith told PTI. However, there was no immediate information on the condition of General Rawat.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan wrote, ''Extremely tragic news about the helicopter crash near Conoor. Praying for the safety of everyone on board.'' Abhishek simply tweeted, ''Prayers.'' Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kamal Haasan sent their prayers for the safety of Rawat and others on board.

''Prayers for Gen #BipinRawat,'' Kher said.

Haasan tweeted, ''My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.'' Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also took to Twitter and wrote, ''Prayers for CDS Bipin Rawat ji.'' Actor Vikrant Massey said he was ''shocked and saddened'' by the helicopter crash.

''Prayers for all the victims their families. #BipinRawat'' he posted.

The Mi-17 V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur with 14 persons onboard including the crew.

Four bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash, according to the authorities.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

