My Hero Academia chapter 337 spoilers: Deku to face Yuga Aoyama

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 is the upcoming installment of the Japanese manga. The last chapters continue the Final Act of the series that shows IzukuMidoriya and the other heroes seeing the deadly form of AFO and TomuraShigaraki's attack on Tartarus after the war.

In the latest chapter, we saw the students are under training alongside Bakugo and Deku. Bakugo shows his new Cluster technique.

My Hero Academia chapter 337 will focus on Yuga Aoyama, who is fighting against Deku. During the training, Bakugo will talk about the Cluster technique in My Hero Academia chapter 337. Besides, Kaminari and Mineta were discussing the present situation of AFO and Tomura Shigaraki. They were also aware of AFO's faithful servant Gigantomachia, who is trapped.

Bakugou revealed that although AFO and Tomura Shigaraki had become weak after the battle with Star and Stripe still it's tough to face them. They decided to wait for the attack by the villain. Then they will counter the attack. Besides Deku is ready to face AFO and other villains.

On the other side, the Stealth Hero (invisible girl), Toru Hagakure is in trouble inside the forest. Another student TenyaLida wants to work together with Deku. He suggests if he gives the order in the battle no one will suspect him.

Hagakure is listening to everything. She realizes that Lida is dissatisfied with Deku's return to the UA Academy in My Hero Academia chapter 337.

The upcoming chapter will show a flashback where Aoyama is exposed as a traitor. He left something for Deku. My Hero Academia chapter 337 will show how Deku takes down Aoyama.

My Hero Academia Chapter 337 will be released on December 12, 2021, without any break. The raw scans are out on December 8. The English version is expected to be out by December 10, but these are not legal releases.

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 337 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

