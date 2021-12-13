Producer reveals reason behind Avatar 2’s delay for over a decade

Around 12 years after the astounding success of the first Avatar film, James Cameron is gradually coming closer to complete the production of Avatar 2. The good news is that the highly awaited movie Avatar 2 is slated to be out in December 2022.

The release date of Avatar 2 was postponed earlier multiple times. The movie is set 13 years after the events of the first film. Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and staying together. While they were living happily, suddenly the old threats would return and finish everything that they had started. They would be forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora.

The actors like Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Moore are returning to reprise their roles in Avatar 2. The new cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, Vin Diesel, Brendan Cowell, CJ Jones and Michelle Yeoh.

Steven Gould was reportedly hired to write four novels based on the four Avatar sequels, starting with Avatar 2. After several media outlets shared rumors of potential titles for the Avatar sequels, including Avatar: The Way of Water for Avatar 2, James Cameron confirmed that the titles mentioned were "among titles that are in consideration, but no final decisions have been made yet."

Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel hinted in one interview with MTV News that he could be visible in Avatar 2. "There has been talk that you might pop up in an Avatar film," he was questioned.

"I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet. I love James Cameron and I love the series. I think it's safe to say that we will be working together." Josh, just like all the fans, caught on Vin's word "yet", as he exclaimed "I noticed a 'yet.'"

Recently Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau revealed in a conversation with Total Film magazine the reason behind its delay for over a decade. According to Jon Landau, all four sequels have been written in part and this was the main reason for its delay including some other reasons.

"The scripts are the blueprint from which we work. So a large portion of our time was writing... with the challenge that each of those four scripts had to individually resolve itself in a story that concludes with a big emotional resolution – but when you look at them as a whole, the connected story arc of all four movies creates an even larger epic saga," Landau opined.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.